‘Uncomfortable, fall over’ New Pattaya beach chairs

Several operators of beach services in Pattaya have complained that new beach chairs provided by Pattaya city as part of a campaign to clean up popular beaches are uncomfortable and prone to toppling over.

The new umbrellas and chairs were handed out to some 40 operators last weekend as part of a campaign to improve the shoreline which was formerly lined with multi-colored chairs and umbrellas. While welcoming the “earth-color” umbrellas which give a stretch of Pattaya beach a new look, the vendors have said the white chairs that come with green cushions are not ideal for beach use.

Wanchai Lertnirandorn, 57, a beach service operator, said the new chairs are apparently designed for use on hard surfaces, not soft surfaces such as sand. They are not stable and some of his clients have fallen off them. He said there are not enough umbrellas for the operators who are given 20 each, and that the green cushions absorb heat. Under the rules, beach service operators are allocated a site of 9×7 meters each with 20 umbrellas. They are also given earth-color umbrellas and plastic chairs with cushions. Pattrajit Chiewkij, 48, another operator, said her clients are divided over whether they like the new look. Source: Bangkok Post