Two Italians caught disrespecting the Thai flag

It didn’t take long, but two Italians that were caught on cctv in Krabi vandalising the Thai National flag have been caught by police.

The original video, that went viral after being posted on social media, shows two foreign men ripping down and trampling all over several Thai National flags at a shopping area in Krabi. The Thai online communities were outraged and police were quick to set up a man hunt in order the catch the culprits.

Well impressively, it took less than 2 days for police to track down the two guys and bring them in for sentencing. No names have been given yet, but we do know that they are Italian Nationals, one aged 20 years old, and the other, 18.

They have been slammed on social media, being called just about every name under the sun, and being warned by several people to be very careful when travelling anywhere within Thailand. Over 336,000 people viewed the original video and over 770 comments were made.

A new video has been released as well as pictures of the two culprits in police custody. They were filmed making an apology in the video it shows them wai before saying, “We are really sorry about that, we didn’t mean it at all. We are from another country. In our country, the flag isn’t so important. We were really, really drunk. We like the Thai people, we like the Thai country, we like everything but we didn’t know about that law. We just want to say that we’re really, really sorry. Khor thot krub.”

Not that any of that will make much of a difference now, after all, Thai’s are not too forgiving when it comes to this sort of behaviour.

Police are currently deciding what punishment shall be handed down to the two men.

Source. Bangkok Coconuts