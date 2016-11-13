Two Israelis arrested after grisly body find

Love feud: Israeli national Shimon Biton, 50, is detained by police officers who suspect he killed compatriot Eliyahu Cohen, 63.

TWO Israeli suspects have been arrested following the discovery of a dismembered body believed to be of a missing Israeli man.

The body was found inside a bag and covered with concrete at a house in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district.

Video: Israeli arrested for murder

Yesterday morning, police inspected the house and found the body. Police suspect that the deceased is Eliyahu Cohen, 63, an Israeli who disappeared on Wednesday.

Pol Colonel Ekachai Boonvisut, deputy superintendent of Metropolitan Police Division 7, stated that police were unable to confirm the identity of the deceased because forensic police and officers from the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok would have to identify the body.

Cohen’s family member told officers at Bavorn Mongkol Police Station in Bangkok that Cohen, a former Israeli policeman, disappeared from his apartment in Bang Yi Khan district on Wednesday while on a trip to the Kingdom.

The police inspected CCTV footage from the apartment and found that Cohen left the apartment alone on Wednesday and drove away in his car.

Police also found that after his disappearance the two Israeli suspects withdrew money from Cohen’s account.

Officers believe that the two suspects, who are in custody, may be linked to the crime as they used to meet Cohen and borrow money from him.

They also have information that there may have been a dispute over a Thai woman.

The suspects have denied any involvement in Cohen’s disappearance.

