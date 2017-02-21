Traffic Nightmare as Van falls down Hole at Intersection

By Danny Boy -
9
797

Traffic comes to a standstill after a van fell down a hole at intersection

At around 2:00pm on February 20th emergency services were called to the Intersection between 3rd Road and South Pattaya Road, after a KCG Corporation Van had got stuck in a hole.

The KCG Company prides itself on creating pleasure for your taste, but it certainly wasn’t creating any pleasure for motorists and the incident caused huge pile ups from all sides of the intersection outside of Tony’s Gym.

intersection
1 of 3

Passing locals did their best to help initially, but to no avail, and it took approximately 1 hour after emergency services arrived to eventually drag the van out of the hole, which was around 1 meter deep.

Police questioned the driver of the van, a Thai man aged 36, who told them that he drives the same route every day, delivering products to customers, but has never noticed the hole before. He went on to say he was driving along as normal until he heard a loud bang, and was not able to move his vehicle. He got out to find that the back end of his van had sunk into the ground, right in the middle of the busy junction. He said he felt very embarrassed at the time, but was thankful that so many people came to try and assist him.

Work carried on well into the night fixing the problem, which emergency services say was caused by a burst water pipe underground, which would explain the mass amount of water all over the road. The problem has been temporarily fixed, but there are still barriers around the repairs and work is continuing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Ken Anderson

    There is often similar problems here and will be again in the not too distant future.
    Because for sure these repairs will not be done correctly.

    • Tony Akhurst

      If you want a job done right do it your self it will last vey much longer.

      • Ken Anderson

        I agree 100%. I would never have a Thai man do work on my house.
        Made that mistake once when I first had the place. Never ever again!!
        This man was just lazy, incompetent and dishonest.

        • Deadhorse.

          I’d be happy if you part of the foundations.

          • popeye the sailorman

            agree with one hundred percent ……how did the racist get back on here????

  • Pingback: Traffic Nightmare in Pattaya as Van falls down Hole at Intersection()

  • John

    Ive noticed that sand is used for foundations when dolimite
    or roadstone should be used,everytime it rains,the foundations end up in the sea.

    • Ken Anderson

      Not only the roads, it is just the same case under all the buildings. Nothing is constructed properly in this wasteland.

      • Patamnak Hill Hobo

        What would some halfwit camel shagger like you know about building construction .