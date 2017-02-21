Traffic comes to a standstill after a van fell down a hole at intersection

At around 2:00pm on February 20th emergency services were called to the Intersection between 3rd Road and South Pattaya Road, after a KCG Corporation Van had got stuck in a hole.

The KCG Company prides itself on creating pleasure for your taste, but it certainly wasn’t creating any pleasure for motorists and the incident caused huge pile ups from all sides of the intersection outside of Tony’s Gym.

Passing locals did their best to help initially, but to no avail, and it took approximately 1 hour after emergency services arrived to eventually drag the van out of the hole, which was around 1 meter deep.

Police questioned the driver of the van, a Thai man aged 36, who told them that he drives the same route every day, delivering products to customers, but has never noticed the hole before. He went on to say he was driving along as normal until he heard a loud bang, and was not able to move his vehicle. He got out to find that the back end of his van had sunk into the ground, right in the middle of the busy junction. He said he felt very embarrassed at the time, but was thankful that so many people came to try and assist him.

Work carried on well into the night fixing the problem, which emergency services say was caused by a burst water pipe underground, which would explain the mass amount of water all over the road. The problem has been temporarily fixed, but there are still barriers around the repairs and work is continuing.