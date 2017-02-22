Tourists blamed for pirate goods problems as ministry heeds PM’s call

By Danny Boy -
4
286

Tourists have been singled out as a major cause for problems with pirated goods.

Now the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has called in tour operators to get tough and stop tourists from visiting shops selling fake goods.

The move comes after PM Prayut Chan-ocha has ordered authorities in the country to stop the trade. In turn the general himself has been under pressure from foreign manufacturers to do something.

Now much of the blame is being laid at the tourists’ door. Thai News Agency reported that 90% of all pirated goods on sale are being offered in tourist areas such as Patpong in Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket.

Items such as watches, bags and fake brand name clothing are everywhere and when tourists buy them and take them home the image of Thailand as a hub for such items only gets worse, said TNA.

So now a campaign has been launched entitled “Tourism and the War on Piracy”.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry have met with tour groups’ representatives to request that tourists are not taken to places where pirated goods are on sale.

And the tour group operators are further being asked to tell tourists not to buy fake goods and why they shouldn’t.

Yesterday a large group of operators, embassy officials, guides, revenue department officials and tourist police met in Bangkok to launch the campaign.

Source: Thai News Agency

  • Ken Anderson

    These people really have no idea.
    They move the food vendors from Beach Rd, now this latest scheme to prevent the sale of fake goods. Many people visit Asian countries in order to experience something very different to what they have in their own countries. How many Western tourists that come to Pattaya, do so to go shopping in Central Festival?
    Everyone is fully aware what they are buying from street vendors are fake goods. What they should be clamping down on is the large shops that are selling albeit a better standard of copy, at full price, and passing them off as the genuine article. This dishonesty is what will reinforce Thailand’s bad name, not activities that most tourists expect and enjoy.

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      Well bugalugs some turkey neck melon brain tourist aren’t fully aware and genually believe there buying the real McCoy because the seller said so . They take there goods home then there bags and jeans or what ever full apart then there off complaining to the Thai officials .

  • taff

    Is this just one of those Fake News Stories.

  • LondonChris

    So it is all tourists fault, of course you have NEVER seen a Thai person with anything fake designer! This is typical Thai mentality EVERYTHING is someone else’s fault NEVER their own. How about shutting down the shops selling these fake goods then tourists (and Thais) would not be able to buy them. Ooops forgot possibly there are nice big fat juicy bribes in to local politicians and police from these vendors.