That’s not a stable! Dad drives with PONY in the back of VW Beetle

This horse didn’t look too thrilled about being a back-seat passenger – crammed inside a tiny Volkswagen Beetle.

The horse was being driven around in the back of the vehicle after being collected by a doting father.

He bought the pet pony as a gift for his daughter.

Bizarre footage shows the delighted youngster running up to the car as the dad pulls up on the driveway in Brazil.

He then opens the door to reveal the animal sat on the backseat. The pony scampers out of the cramped car to squeals of delight from the children.

Footage of the strange way to deliver a girl went viral in Brazil this month with many people amazed at how they managed to get the pony inside the car.

One viewer said: ”I can’t believe it sat still on the back seat while they were driving. The pony must have wandered what was going on.”