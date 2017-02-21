Thailand Wins Award……For Worst Traffic in the World

By Danny Boy -
The award for the country with the worst traffic in the world goes to Thailand

According to a study released this week, Thailand had the world’s worst traffic last year.

The research, by American company INRIX, ranked countries and cities based on how many hours an average citizen spent sitting in traffic in 2016.

The list of countries that rated as the most congested ranked Thailand at the top. Thais spent an average of 64 hours stuck in traffic last year. It’s much higher than the next entries on the list, which are: Colombia and Indonesia (47 hours spent in traffic), Russia and the U.S. (42 hours spent in traffic), Venezuela (39 hours spent in traffic), South Africa (38 hours spent in traffic), Brazil (37 hours spent in traffic), Puerto Rico (37 hours spent in traffic) and Turkey (34 hours spent in traffic).

The Global Traffic Scorecard 2016 collected data from 300 million sources and tested 1,064 cities as well as 38 countries.

Of course, Bangkok is the most congested city in Thailand. The study noted that, out of 64 hours spent in traffic last year, almost a quarter of that waiting time was during rush hour in the Asian city of angels.

As far as the global ranking of cities, Bangkok was rated as the 12th most congested in the world, while L.A. took home the winning number one spot.

Only a year earlier, in 2015, Bangkok was the 30th most congested city in the world.

Source: Bangkok Coconuts

  • Ken Anderson

    Much of the traffic congestion in Thailand is simply caused by bad driving practice.
    Once a Thai gets behind the wheel of a car, it would appear they have no brains, no manners and no courtesy.

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      What about your own lot of D*ck heads from Your Rat infested Pommy land they couldn’t drive a nail littlelone a car.

    • Deadhorse.

      The only reason that there are not many more deaths in U.K is because all of the concrete posts for lighting & road signs etc have been replaced with thin metal tube. After five dogs have had a pee on them their as good as useless.

      • Ken Anderson

        I fail to see the relevance of what you have written here??
        Looks to me like you could be flogging a dead horse with this one?

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    I have to say i just had a extra long weekend in BKK and drove most the inner city roads , freeways with little traffic congestion and may i reccommend the Golden Tulip Sovereign hotel while i’m at it. How unfair and unjust an American reshearch company figures obviously fudged up figures then you have this idiot two bit news site rag printing there lies plain to see a western point of view here just picking on Thailand and rubbishing Bangkok .

