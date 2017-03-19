Only in Thailand? Contractor demolishes bridge but there are no warning lights

Three vehicles ended up the creek in Chonburi yesterday because a contractor who demolished a bridge failed to put in any warning lights.

The three vehicles all crashed into the ditch left, after it had got dark. Amazingly, all three vehicles managed to crash within the space of 10 minutes. You would think maybe after the first incident, but definitely after the second, that some sort of warning sign would be put up to warn others. No one was killed by the incidents, but four people were reported injured by Thai rath.

Following the destruction the department of rural roads rushed to put some emergency lights in and order the contractor to take more safety precautions. They suggested signage and warning lights. I would have though blocking the road off completely would be the safest option.

Police said they would pursue a charge of negligence and advised the victims to press charges in the civil courts.

The bridge is being repaired in the Bung Kradon sub-district of Ban Bung, Chonburi.

Source: Thai rath

  • taff

    What an idiot, he could have at least built a little take off ramp so the vehicles could jump the gap, especially the speed these vehicles travel at it would have been no problem.

  • Sexy Soi Six

    The Dukes of Hazard .

  • Ken Anderson

    These hillbillies in their Toxota Hilux should drive sober and in a civil manner, also open their eyes and watch where they are going, rather than play with their phones.
    Then accidents like this would not happen.

    • popeye the sailorman

      where does it say they were playing with phones your assuming and I was taught that to assume …..makes an ass of u and me…..

      • amazingthailand

        and you assume they didnt same same but different

  • popeye the sailorman

    just show how demented so called contractors are they are suppose to be proffessionals in their jobs but obviously they are NOT….anything of this magnitude SHOULD have early warning signs which would be common sense…..Health and Safety come to mind but not here in this complete wasteland (sorry for using KENS favourite word)