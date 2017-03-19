Only in Thailand? Contractor demolishes bridge but there are no warning lights

Contractor demolishes bridge but fails to leave any warning lights

Three vehicles ended up the creek in Chonburi yesterday because a contractor who demolished a bridge failed to put in any warning lights.

The three vehicles all crashed into the ditch left, after it had got dark. Amazingly, all three vehicles managed to crash within the space of 10 minutes. You would think maybe after the first incident, but definitely after the second, that some sort of warning sign would be put up to warn others. No one was killed by the incidents, but four people were reported injured by Thai rath.

Following the destruction the department of rural roads rushed to put some emergency lights in and order the contractor to take more safety precautions. They suggested signage and warning lights. I would have though blocking the road off completely would be the safest option.

Police said they would pursue a charge of negligence and advised the victims to press charges in the civil courts.

The bridge is being repaired in the Bung Kradon sub-district of Ban Bung, Chonburi.

Source: Thai rath