Thai’s really do want a whiter penis

A Bangkok clinic that has drawn 100 men a month to its penis whitening service has caused a stir in Thailand, with social media users both baffled and alarmed by the phallic fad.

The Lelux Hospital, renowned for its body whitening expertise in a country obsessed with skin colour, began offering the unconventional treatment six months ago after a male customer complained of “dark parts” on his groin.

    “These days a lot of people are asking about it. We get around 100 clients a month, three to four clients a day,” Bunthita Wattanasiri, a manager for the Skin and Laser department at Lelux Hospital told AFP.

The procedure, which uses laser whitening, got wide play on Thai television and social media on Thursday after the hospital released images of a man undergoing the treatment.

“We have to be careful because it’s a sensitive part of the body,” Bunthita said, adding most clients were aged between 22 and 55-years-old with many from Thailand’s LGBTQ community.

She said they use a very small laser.

The same hospital stirred controversy last year for touting a cosmetic procedure called a “3D Vagina” in which the customer’s own body fat is used to make genitalia more plump.

The whitening service costs around $650 for five sessions.

“I think it’s a good market to enter so we offer the ultimate body treatment to our clients, either men and women,” Bunthita said.

Whitening and bleaching are not uncommon in other parts of the world and are widely offered online.

But they are particularly sought-after in Thailand, where skin-whitening ads have caused outrage and accusations of racism.

“The obsession… people nowadays can’t embrace their own skin color,” said one Facebook user.

Another user Parin Ruansati posted: “Oh god… what ever happened to the world?”

Another had a lighter response, writing “why not?”

Source: Nation

  • ken

    In this brothel of a country inhabited and infested with morons, this is a new moronic low. Here’s hoping this procedures leads to chemical castration thus eliminating any off-springs for these baboons.

    • foreskin

      You C nt

  • USPatriot

    Its not the color that is the problem.

    • Sly

      That also explains why “they use a very small laser”.

  • Ricksanchez

    The British pedo brigade will suck the colour out of any Thai man’s penis. Free of charge too in fact they’ll pay to do it.

    • foreskin

      As the Mexican bum bandit espouses further drivel. Jealousy perhaps as the bum bandit has to be careful who he mixes with sexually due to his miniscule appendage. Further, get it right with your inane sh te, does a Pedo suck a man, damn you and I hope that the Grim Reaper visits you soon

      • Ricksanchez

        The gimp named foreskin commenting on an article about penises. You’re a disgusting pedo. Also some punctuation in your comments would be appreciated, you idiot. Your last sentence reads as if we are waiting for the grim reaper. You are a pleb.

      • Tony Akhurst

        The grim reaper is busy right now trying to locate his pedos bossom buddie cbe.

        • Ricksanchez

          Not be too long until he brings his scythe down on your fat bald empty head. You goatee sporting ring piece.

    • Charles Baht Trump

      LOL. Might be best comment of 2018. It’s early though.

  • Chris Snell

    Tell me this is a bulls*** story ,i dont believe anyones vanity would go that far surely .

    • soidog

      Body piercing,breast implants,pectoral implants,butt lifts, scalp reduction tummy tuck,
      nose jobs,face lifts labia resculpting, vaginal tightening penis enlargement,for vanity’s sake
      some people would endure any pain or cost,this procedure seems modest by comparison.

  • Ken Anderson

    From what most of the bar tarts have told me over the last 2+ decades, larger would be more appropriate than ”whiter”.

    • Charles Baht Trump

      My Thai lady friends have told me for ten years now that they love foreigners and hate dating local Thai’s. Hammer size might have something to do with it. Who knows?

  • soidog

    For that money I would expect at least a medium to large size laser.

  • Mike Murphy

    can’t have bigger so they go with whiter ?

  • Bahtbus

    “She said they use a very small laser.” You need to have a tool that sizes up to the task at hand.