Taxi and Uber driver have set a fight in Pattaya (clip)

By Nnkhiaokam -
11
906

Taxi and Uber driver has set a fight in Pattaya

Whoever goes to Makro superstore in North Pattaya at the late Sunday might have noted an Uber driver and a man believed to be a taxi driver traded punches as to be seen in viral video clips

The incident showcased the intense antagonism local cabbies feel for the drivers of the ride-sharing giant in Chon Buri’s tourist magnet. The clip was uploaded on “MungRu Yang Pattaya” (Have you known Pattaya?) about 5 pm on Sunday, along with hashtags “a car park at Makro” and “North Pattaya”.

In the first clip, the voice of the man filming a white car says, “this Uber driver broke the law”. A man who appears to be an Asian tourist is seen getting into the car, which attempts to drive off but is blocked by the video shooter. The video maker then argues with the driver, who is in the car with his passenger at the back. The driver tries to snatch away the mobile phone being used to make the video.

Another clip shows the driver in a white shirt and the man believed to be the video shooter throwing punches and kicking each other. The store’s security guards separate them and the driver later leaves in the car. A 48-year-old security guard said the incident happened about 2 pm while there were a lot of customers at the store. Although security guards tried to stop the fight, they were not successful and the Uber driver suffered a bloody nose.

The guard said the frightened Uber passenger left the car and stayed in the store. Local cabbies have confronted and clashed with Uber drivers repeatedly in Pattaya, even though authorities have made it clear they should report the ride-sharing drivers to police and not take matters into their own hands.  Source: BangkokJack  Video

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Ken Anderson

    This taxi driver is just a lazy and dishonest brain dead scum of a Thai man.
    Having had carte blanche for many years to operate their dishonest ways and scams, they do not like anything that resembles competition.

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      your just ticked off because the taxi driver dropped you off at the wrong pedo pom gathering cheap charlie beer bar .

      • Ken Anderson

        The only taxi’s I ever use in wasteland are Bangkok taxi meters, and only then if they operate the metered fare.
        Other than that I flatly refuse to use the thieving scum.

    • soidog

      Uber is a venture capitalist investment plan,subsidised into the billions actually losing money on each fare ,I read that the other day when their licence for London was not renewed.

    • paul

      mad ken u off again on one the english in london have done away with uber hopefully u can can follow and do away with yourself to singapore

  • Robins

    “Ride sharing” is a crock of American corporate nonsense. It’s only ride sharing if both persons are independently going to the same place. Uber is an unlicensed taxi and there is no reason to allow an American corporation to make money off Thais transporting other Thais.

    • But what about Thai taxi mafias ripping off tourists? at least Uber fares are centrally controlled and regulated by computer and GPS so you can be sure of paying the right price!

      • Tony Akhurst

        are you sure?????

  • Ok now

    almost every 500 meters there is a tour guide place that you can happily organised a “private” car for any trip, do not need to bother with uber.

  • The pair of pansys having a fight, poor little chimp got a bloody nose, seen more injuries between two BG´s fighting armed with Stilettos!

  • ken

    The good news for future customers and mankind in general would have been if these two weasels had killed themselves or at a minimum inflicted grievous bodily harm on each other. That would have made this a story worth reporting.