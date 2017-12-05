Taxi Driver filmed masturbating with 3 school kids in car

A series of photos were posted to Facebook on Saturday by user Potcharadech Phongphian, who said that they were of a taxi driver masturbating while he drove three young girls to school.

Potcharadech said in the post that one of the girls was his little sister on her way to her Pak Nam-area school on Thursday with her two young female friends and one of them managed to sneak this picture before they jumped out of the car, reported Sanook.

They knew what was happening and were upset by it, he said. He went on to call the cabbie a whole lot of curse words and to call him a psychopath.

He noted that, while most taxi drivers are good people, bad ones, like this man, cause problems and danger for their riders. He also noted that this seems even worse since it happened in the morning with young girls, as these incidents often happen late at night with adult female riders.

The poster is calling for the public to share the photo and for police to find the driver and charge him. The photos have been shared almost 2,000 times since Saturday.

Source: Coconuts