Swiss Tourist drowns at local swimming pool

A swiss National had drowned whilst cleaning his local swimming pool

At around 3:00pm on Sunday April 9th, police and emergency services were called to the scene of a freak accident involving a Swiss National.

Mr Ballmann Peter Heinz, aged 58, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occured at a small community pool in a small housing estate in Pattaya. The victim’s wife was left devastated at the scene.

The victim had been his usual self earlier in the day, before venturing out to clean the community pool, the same as he did most days, his wife told police.

The next she heard was a friend of hers screaming for help. She said that her husband was drowning and need urgent assistance.

Unfortunately, nobody at the scene was able to do anything to help, and by the time the emergency services had arrived, the victim had already passed away.

There were no eye witnesses to the incident and police are still in the dark as to what actually caused the victim to drown in thew first place.

The investigation continues.