Pupil repeatedly KICKS teacher for confiscating tablet

This is the shocking moment a pupil repeatedly KICKS his teacher after being caught watching films on his tablet during class.

The 23-year-old teacher was carrying out a science class at the Hakata High School in Fukuoka City, Japan, last Saturday afternoon.

But he spotted the surly lad watching a movie on his mobile tablet instead of paying attention and then confiscated the device.

It sparked anger from the rebellious teenager who marched to the front of the class to try to retrieve the electronic device.

He kicked the male teacher FOUR times, each time harder than the last. The teenager then punches the teacher in the back and grabs him by the scruff of the neck.

The teacher stands helplessly while obeying the country’s strict rules not to touch pupils, yelling at him to return to his seat while classmates burst out in laughter.

Footage of the incident taken by a shocked student at the private school was passed to the authorities.

The youngster filmed kicking the teacher was then arrested a day later on Saturday and allegedly admitted to the assault.

Fukuoka Prefectural Police said the lad told them there was ”no mistake” and he had carried out the assault.

They said: ”A 16-year-old student who attends a private high school in in Higashi-ku was arrested on suspicion of causing injury on Friday night.

”He repeatedly kicked a full-time teacher during the class. We received contact from the local police and the school who reported the damage.”

The teacher, who was not named, is said to have suffered minor bruises after the incident at 3pm at the private school, which holds lessons on the weekend.

The school held a press conference on Sunday in which they said the student in the video had ”voluntarily withdrew” from the school.

The school’s principal said: ”We would like to address the recent problem behaviour by one student during class.

”This is an unfortunate situation for students, graduates and everyone related to the school. I would like to deeply apologise to all of you.

”Hakata High School has long promoted moral education and taught that violence is absolutely inappropriate.

”I am sorry that I could not prevent this case. We will work hard to ensure this never happens again in the future.”