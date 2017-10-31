Police raid illegal clinic after ladyboy died from 35,000 baht boob job

Police raided an illegal backstreet clinic today after a ladyboy died from a collapsed lung after having a boob job.

Jiratchaya Kampoon, 22, paid 35,000 Baht for the breast augmentation procedure on Saturday night in Lampang.

The patient came round after three hours but slipped into unconsciousness amid fears he had suffered a heart attack.

Medics rushed Jiratchaya to hospital where he remained in a coma before dying on Sunday evening at around 10pm.

Police have now taken action against the Divine Clinic after a post mortem examination revealed that Jiratchaya died of brain asphyxia caused by a collapsed lung.

Lt. Col. Taranong Srikamwang, deputy chief of the station, told local media that the clinic had opened in May but a licence had been rejected.

The policeman, who oversaw a raid on the premises today, added: ‘’The business was carrying out operations without the certificate to do so.

‘’Officers are gathering evidence and charges will be filed against the owner of the business.

‘’If they are found to be to blame they will be held to criminal charges and responsible for medical costs and compensation.’’

Prasert Kitsuwanrat, a doctor at the Lampang Public Health Office said today: ‘’The hospital received the patient from the beauty clinic on October 28. A 22-year-old male was unconscious.

‘’On the evening of October 29 the patient had died following the breast augmentation surgery at the clinic.

‘’The cause of death was asphyxia of the brain due to air leakage from the left lung cavity. There was a lack of oxygen going to the brain.

‘This may have occurred during surgery or after surgery but there will be more investigation to establish the facts.

”Since the beginning of May 2017, the authorities have investigated, the clinic was found not to comply with the standards of the law.

”I have not issued a license. This beauty clinic has illegally opened the service without permission.”