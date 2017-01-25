Police Chief Given 7 Days to explain 50,000/Month Payments

By Danny Boy -
Police Chief and ThaiBev firm have 7 days to provide all details regarding 50,000/month payments.

The Chief of the Thai Metropolitan police and ThaiBev, Thailand’s largest supplier of alcoholic drinks have been given a 7 day notice in which they are to provide all details regarding a 50,000 Baht per month salary payment made to the chief.

Mr Sanit Mahathavorn has been receiving 50,000 per month from the wholesale giant for his “advisory role” in their company, however the Ombudsman’s office now want more details regarding the business arrangement.

The Secretary General of the Ombudsman’s office, Rakkecha Chaechai has recently sent a letter to Mr. Mahathavorn highlighting 4 key topics. The first, did Mr. Mahathavorn actually hold the advisory position? Next, did he receive 50,000 Baht per month as payment? Thirdly, does he still currently receive the salary payment? And finally, has he resigned from his position yet?

A second letter will be sent to ThaiBev regarding the same information, with a third and final letter being sent to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) asking whether Mr. Mahathavorn included the payment from Thai Bev in his declaration of assets when submitting them.

Rakkecha said that the office would decide on its next course of action after it received the information. He added that the agency wanted to clear all outstanding matters before the new constitution comes into effect.

Credit: The Nation

  • Tony Akhurst

    As the corrupt police chief is being paid 50.000 bt a month it will be easy for him to pay the fine or have the matter swept under the carpet.

  • private pile

    Who cares really this is just noodles…. all buisness is corrupt all chiefs, politicians, c.e.o all get back handers it’s how the world works. What’s wrong with keeping people sweet? A non corrupt world is just a stupid ideal pushed on the world by the west … time to get back to reality and fight a battle you can win….
    Slap his hand fine him for not disclosing the extra earnings and move on …

  • popeye the sailorman

    how much tax does/will he have to pay for the money he received ??? S F A i bet!!!

    • Jack La Motta

      Just make a generous contribution to the Police Benevolent fund

      • popeye the sailorman

        yeah i suppose your right then he will get away with it!!
        will we get a follow up on this story???

  • amazingthailand

    words promises and finally business as usual. and answer to the 4 key topics yes yes yes no.

  • Mike Murphy

    7 days to make up stuff or get out of town

    • Jack La Motta

      God created The World in 7 Days, thats enough time to think of an excuse, not bad 50,000 Bht a Month, almost enough for a Ten Year retirement Visa

  • Leburn

    Ask no question if you don’t want a lie…

    • Jack La Motta

      Tell me your Bank Account number

  • Ok now

    Please explain why only 50000 baht a month ???…………..should have been at least 100000 baht a month ???

  • Dr. Winston O’Boogie

    It’s already been reported as ruled as legitimate. No story here. Honest.

  • LondonChris

    Just one amongs many of the Thai officials on a nice little ‘retainer’ no conflict of interest surely?