Police Chief Given 7 Days to explain 50,000/Month Payments

The Chief of the Thai Metropolitan police and ThaiBev, Thailand’s largest supplier of alcoholic drinks have been given a 7 day notice in which they are to provide all details regarding a 50,000 Baht per month salary payment made to the chief.

Mr Sanit Mahathavorn has been receiving 50,000 per month from the wholesale giant for his “advisory role” in their company, however the Ombudsman’s office now want more details regarding the business arrangement.

The Secretary General of the Ombudsman’s office, Rakkecha Chaechai has recently sent a letter to Mr. Mahathavorn highlighting 4 key topics. The first, did Mr. Mahathavorn actually hold the advisory position? Next, did he receive 50,000 Baht per month as payment? Thirdly, does he still currently receive the salary payment? And finally, has he resigned from his position yet?

A second letter will be sent to ThaiBev regarding the same information, with a third and final letter being sent to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) asking whether Mr. Mahathavorn included the payment from Thai Bev in his declaration of assets when submitting them.

Rakkecha said that the office would decide on its next course of action after it received the information. He added that the agency wanted to clear all outstanding matters before the new constitution comes into effect.

Credit: The Nation