Pattaya police chief says new bikes from HQ are a just reward for his upstanding “value for money” men

Pattaya police chief Apichai Krobpetch lavished praise on his force for their up to date sense of duty, faithfulness to the public and all round excellence yesterday.

Apichai was speaking as the National Police Bureau presented his men with 37 brand new Yamaha bikes for traffic duty. He said it was just reward for his men in running an up to date station in line with HQ policy.

The new bikes – nmax155 cc and retailing at about 78,000 baht apiece – were handed over in a ceremony yesterday giving the chief the opportunity to praise his underlings.

He said that his men set the standard in safety and security of the public, tourists and their property. He called Pattaya a world famous resort town.

He even said that the Pattaya force were showing that they were value for money for public taxes as well as being upstanding both in and out of uniform.

He said they inspired faith from the public.

He waved his men off on their new vehicles telling them to ride carefully and continue to uphold the good name of the Pattaya force, reported Sophon Cable.

Source: Thai Visa