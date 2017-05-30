Pattaya Policeman saves the day for tourists in burning building

A Pattaya policeman shows bravery after rushing into a burning block of apartments to rescue a couple that were stranded in their room.

At around 6:00pm on May 29th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to Renu House apartments in South Pattaya after a fire had broken out.

1 of 3

By the time the emergency services had arrived a large crowd had formed outside. Almost all of the staff and guests from the apartment block had been able to escape. All apart from a couple of tourists who were stranded in their room on the 4th floor.

Their room had filled with black smoke and they had started to make their escape using the balcony.

Deputy sergeant Wasuthorn Iamsamang reacted instantly by rushing into the blazing building and up to the room. He said that room 410 was full of black smoke.

Entering the room he found that Miss Mercy Pasay, 19, from the Philippines, had passed out due to the smoke, but that her partner Mr Kenneth Diment, 67, was still ok.

He carried the girl to safety whilst her partner followed closely behind.

It is believed that the fire stated in an empty room on the third floor of the building due to an electrical fault, said Pattaya police chief, Apichai Krobpetch.

It is not yet known the extent and cost of the damage, although judging by the pictures taken by reporters, it looks as though building A is almost completely destroyed whilst building B also suffered some damage too.

The two tourists that were saved from the fire were both in a stable condition, but were taken to a local hospital for a full examination as a precaution.

The investigation will continue until a definite cause is determined.