Pattaya police ordered to get their act together

By Online Admin -
5
587

After a recent inspection of Pattaya’s finest, it has been brought to the attention of the Pattaya chief that most are not up to scratch.

Unfortunately, they are not concentrating on their performance, but more so their appearance. It is believed that a more presentable looking police force will give the locals and tourists a much better feeling of safety.

Haircuts were the first topic of the clean-up, with many officers being describes as having terrible haircuts. A standard short, back and sides was ordered for all officers.

As you can imagine, a mass stampede towards the local barbers shops followed with most shops struggling to cope with the sudden influx and reluctant customers. Reports suggest that roughly half of the 470 strong force were serviced, with the rest having to wait until today.

As reluctant as most of them were to get their new haircuts, they had very little choice. It was pretty much a case of get your haircut or lose your job, as reports suggested that any officers failing to comply would be severely punished.

Once the haircuts are taking care of, attention will be swiftly moved onto the, let’s say chubby for want of a better word, members of the force.

Yes, any officers deemed to be overweight or generally unfit, will be marched straight down to the local gym, as well as having all their doughnuts taken away until they are in a good enough state to represent Pattaya’s finest.

Again, it looks like it will be a case of treadmill or no job. Let’s sit back and see how long this lasts.

Source: Sanook

  • Ken Anderson

    What utter nonsense, despite appearances or hairstyle, everyone knows these keystones will still be dishonest, corrupt, lazy and inept. Some might even say criminals in uniform.

    • Guest

      You don t like Thailand or Thai people you made that clear parnsip farmer son, so why don t you dedicate a bit of that time you spend day in day out posting the exact same comment on this website to organize a relocation to a place you like? Are you too broke for this? If so try crowdfunding like so many of deadbeat Brits or go begging in the street like the German guy with the big leg. Or is it that you just don t have your say at home and the RFD you married is the one deciding everything?

      • Charles Baht Esquire.

        Very true this dead beat will never amount to much and is nothing more then two bit drunk living on skid row in Thailand the biggest highlight of the day for him is congregating with his cheap Charlie beer bar pedo buddies gathering for a night out in Boyztown .

    • popeye the sailorman

      yes and there are only 470 of them for a city the size of pattaya……….NOT enough to make the place safe !!

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    Some of these Pattaya coppers Are starting to look like chief Wigan