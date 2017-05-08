Pap Secret: Thai hospital gives masks to women embarrassed about getting Pap smear

The women who received a free Pap smear test at a hospital in Kamphaeng Phet province last week didn’t need to feel embarrassed about getting an absolutely normal medical check, because they could hide behind creepy green masks.

This head-scratching initiative, called “The Mask Pap Smear,” was started by Sa Kaew sub-district office and the Nong Krot Hospital, to decrease the awkwardness between the doctors and patients who are shy about getting a gynecological exam.

The project was targeted at women aged 30-70.According to sub-district governor Suwan Supakijchareon, the initiative was successful because many women showed up to get free Pap smears, now that they could wear a mask and didn’t need to let the doctors see their faces, TipcableTV reported.

Source: Thai Visa