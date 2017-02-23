Overstay in Thailand – Help & Advice

Help and Advice for Overstay problems in Thailand

To be able to stay in Thailand for prolonged periods of time, a valid visa is an absolute necessity, as we are all too aware. Unfortunately for some individuals, getting the right visa is not always as straight forward as it sounds. Personal issues or financial problems are 2 of the most common reasons some people get into trouble.

At the beginning of last year, Thai authorities started enforcing the new rules in which foreigners caught overstaying their visa would be banned from re-entering Thailand for a set period of time, ranging from 1 year, up to 10 years, or could face jail terms, depending on how long the overstay period lasted.

We get many enquiries regarding overstay almost every day, but until now we have not been in a position to help or give the right advice on the problem, until now.

We are pleased to announce that we are now in a position to be able to offer support and assistance to anyone who may need some help regarding an overstay problem.

Whether you are currently on a 1 year overstay, a 10 year overstay, or you have a friend that has any issues, please feel free to contact us today in absolute confidentiality at danny.pattayaone@gmail.com

We are fully aware that there are many reasons why someone may find themselves in difficult circumstances regarding their visa, but we will not be jumping to any conclusions and will do our best to help you out, whatever your situation.

  • Ken Anderson

    1 day over on visa:
    Official information given by phone – No have to do anything, 1 day no problem.

    Unofficial line from corrupt scumbag immigration officer at the airport. Overstay in Thailand very bad, this can big problem! You give me 10000bt, I can smooth things over. Of course this came with the usual sickly smiles you always get while they are stabbing you in the back.

    This actually happened to me some years ago, didn’t give them anything, but it demonstrates perfectly the levels of dishonesty and greed this country is rife with.

    TAT warmly welcome all to the Land Of Scumbag officials.

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      Hey ! How dumb are you feeble f-wit farangs especially the poms get your correct visa before you leave your country if you plan to stay in Thailand after the first free thirty days on the date of arrival and bother dealing with these farang visa companys they’ll lead you up the garden path and the a.t.m even blind Freddy could see this coming. Hows my Engwish today?

      • Del *

        Don’t believe anything this stupid Ken(t) says, he’s a piece of turd on the boot of humanity.

        • Patamnak Hill Hobo

          Yes nothing more then rocking chair critic

          • SHO-RYU-KEN

            if it wasn’t for the poms you hate so much (you’re criminal forefathers) you wouldn’t have an internet or computer to allow everyone to witness you’re stupidity.

          • Patamnak Hill Hobo

            Pretty sure the Japs and the Chinese come up with computers and internet before the loud mouth Poms did .

          • SHO-RYU-KEN

            “came up with” “the internet” and no space before the full stop! Pretty sure they didn’t. Brilliant. Try searching the internet for something other than gay porn.