Bitter Sweet: Raise your glass for Negroni Week Thailand 2017

“Drinking for a good cause” may sound too good to be true, but Negroni Week 2017 will bring your boozy dreams to life next week, from June 5-11.

The launch party will take place at Vogue Lounge on June 5, and all proceeds will be donated to the Chaipattana Foundation, which develops projects of national and social benefit to Thai people.

Negroni Week was launched in 2013 as a celebration of one of the world’s greatest cocktails as well as an effort to raise money for charities across the globe. From 2013, the numbers of participating venues have grown from 100 to 6000. Thailand’s Negroni Week is also expected to grow from last year’s record of 51 participating bars.

A classic Negroni consists of Campari, red vermouth, and gin. However, Bangkok bars will be putting a twist on the recipe, and keep you running around the city to try ‘em all.

Apart from Vogue Lounge, you may also want to try other variations of specialty Negronis from places such as the Bronx Liquid Parlour, Havana Social, 1881 by Water Library and many more.

Proceeds will be totaled by all participating bars, restaurants and partners at the end of the week.

Join the party at Vogue Lounge on June 5 — front door donation is THB1,000 and includes free-flow Campari cocktails between 8 -10pm. You may also purchase drinks by the glass. Don’t miss out!

Souce: Coconuts