4 Suspects have been caught by Police in Murder Investigation

A few days ago on February 13th, Pattaya One reported that a dead body had been found near to the railway line in Soi Siam Country Club. Four suspects have now been taken into custody and will be interrogated over the murder.

Although there was still money and gold found on the victim’s body, there was no identification documents, but it was later found out that the deceased worked as a deck chair seller at Pattaya Beach. His body was found with some nasty looking injuries to his face and body, and it was later confirmed that he had been beaten to death.

suspects 1 of 3

After searching through bits of evidence and CCTV images from the area, police sent out an arrest warrant for four men.

At around 4:30 on February 14th, police had their first breakthrough when one of the suspects, a 17 year old boy who is yet to be named, turned himself in. After questioning the boy, he led the police to the other 3 members of the gang, aged 30, 26, and 18 respectively.

Initial reports suggest that the gang had been drinking on Soi Nernplubwan on the night of the murder. The deck chair seller and been riding past on his motorbike and stopped for a quick chat. Everything seemed fine until something was mentioned regarding one of the gang member’s girlfriend. At this point and argument broke out before the gang decided to attack the victim. After seeing the victim go down, they decided to dump the body near to the railway line, and make their getaway.

As well as capturing the suspects, police also find evidence of other criminal activity, including 5 Kg of ganja, and an assortment of weapons.

Further interrogations are taking place before police decide what charges to file.