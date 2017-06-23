“My mummy sold me for sex with an old man on the council” – teacher goes to Chonburi cops with 12 year old’s school essay

An alert teacher has gone to the police after a 12 year old primary student in her class wrote about her life in a school assignment.

The P6 child said in her work: “I got 500 baht a time. If I refused my mum would beat me. I can’t stand it any longer”.

The child subsequently fled to a friend’s house. The mother of her friend also contacted the Paweena Hongsakul foundation who are also now involved.

The child has been taken into care in a home for children in Bang Lamung.

The local authority involved is Ban Bung in Chonburi where the alleged rapist works.

Sanook took the unusual step of naming the authority but not the man at the center of the allegations.

Reporters from Sanook said they went to the authority headquarters where the staff spoke as one of their shame that one of their own was involved in this sordid business.

The staff said it was terrible and made all the worse that the 12 year old was forced into sex with their colleague by her own mother.

Ban Bung police confirmed they are working on the case. A summons for the man at the local authority to appear for questioning on Wednesday was ignored.

They have now applied to the Chonburi provincial court for an arrest warrant for rape.

They are also pressing charges of human trafficking against the mother in the case.

Soure: Thai Visa