Missing Pattaya Girl

By Danny Boy -
12
3715

An appeal to locate a missing Thai girl in Pattaya has been posted on Facebook

 

In the post on Thursday a relative called Biab says that the family are looking for Esma Buddawong who went to Pattaya on January 21st.

 

They said she checked in at “The Stay Hotel” at 10am that day then went to Walking Street in South Pattaya about 10pm.

 

They had a picture of the missing woman there at the popular nightclub i-Bar with an unnamed foreign man of Caucasian appearance.

 

The foreigner or the Thai lady in question have not been seen or been in contact since that night.

 

So far she`s only been missing for 6 days and if she is a bar worker, then it is quite normal for them to go off with some foreigner somewhere on holiday and hopefully the woman will turn up safe and well sometime soon.

 

It is too early to assume anything yet unless more details are given about this woman`s lifestyle, but anyone who may have information was urged to call Biab on 0836165435.

 

The matter has already been reported to police.

SHARE
Previous articleAbel Bonita Caldeira

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Dre Bolton

    Hope she turns up safe and well

  • private pile

    Sure she will be ok.. probably just down on islands like hundreds other holiday girlfriends and their farrang/cash points

    • Homebrew

      Funny how the family ignores the girls for months the rest of the year. Then, she hasn’t been here a week, and the family is suddenly concerned about her and panicking, wondering why no money was sent yet. Relax… She gets paid at the end of the week when they return.

  • L-Nino

    If she’s smart she’ll stay gone. And stop supporting a bunch of dead beats and pimps!

  • amazingthailand

    question did she checked in the stay as wh#re or as regular Customer. she looks quite old lady. My guess she is probably on one of these kohs with the caucasian and the relatives are worried about their part of the cake. i mean slalallliiiiii

  • pattaya_bob

    I think she should be hanging in Bamboo Bar not Insomnia….

    • Jack La Motta

      Well i hope shes not ” Hanging” anywhere :/

  • Julian Wheeler

    He looks like Oddbod Jnr from Carry On Screaming. They should contact Detective Sergeant Sidney Bung and start looking for a suspicious looking mannequin in a shop window.

  • Jack La Motta

    The guy looks Italian but could also be from anywhere in the Mediterranean area or possibly the Middle East, Lebanon, Israel or he could be an ex-pat from the US, Canada,Australia,UK ,South Africa get a pin and stick it in a map, hope she turns up ok………..

  • amazingthailand

    I think shes hiding from this me (middle eastern) guy. Who wouldnt

  • andrew finley

    Some cynical kuntz on here.

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    She will turn up in a few weeks or so there just romancing somewhere in Phuket this disappearing act only happens about a million times in Pattaya nothing unusual .