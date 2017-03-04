Another damaging minivan story hits Thai social media

Soldiers swooped on three minivan queues in Pattaya yesterday after a story condemning the transport service was posted on social media.

Army men first went to the Pattaya to Bangkok rank of Rung Reuang Tour on South Pattaya Road.

They then proceeded to the Pattaya to Nakorn Pathom service behind Big C South Pattaya.

Finally they went to Tawan Ork Tour back on South Pattaya Road where the story of the stranded tourist had originated and been shared to the internet.

They discovered that the rogue driver was operating the Bangkok to Rayong service. He was called over the phone and a meeting was arranged at Wat Pho later yesterday with him and the owner of the rank whose Thai ID card was confiscated in the meantime.

The minivan story caused much comment on social media and the army moved to reassure the public and protect the image of tourism in Thailand, said the military.

No police were involved.

Source: SiamChom