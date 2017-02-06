Family Man Shoots Teen Dead over Parking Dispute

A Teen has been shot dead by a family man after a parking dispute

A teen boy was shot dead Saturday after he and his friend attacked a 50-year-old man over a parking conflict.

Suthep Poshsomboon, 50, an engineer from Bangkok, waited at the scene for police to arrive after shooting 17-year-old Nawapol Puengpai also from Bangkok, at about 7:30pm in Chonburi province.

Suthep said he stopped to eat at the Ang Sila seaside market in Chonburi city with his family. After finishing his meal, Suthep found his car blocked by a van. He said the high school students inside refused to move upon request. After some argument, the van finally let Suthep out.

But after he drove a kilometer, he said the same van pursued him and cut him off. A few teenagers got out and surrounded the car, which was also carrying Suthep’s wife, mother and nephew.

When Suthep stepped out, he said that he was attacked by the teens. That’s when he pulled out his 9mm pistol and fired a single shot that he says was meant to scare them off.
The bullet hit Nawapol. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police Col. Chieocharn Permpoon said Suthep was charged with lethal use of a firearm and premeditated murder. He has been granted bail.

The group of teenagers told police that after they moved the van to allow Suthep to leave, he chased after them, so they decided to stop the van to have a conversation with him.
Security camera footage of the encounter shared online prompted heated debate.

Many showed sympathy for Suthep, as they believe he acted in self-defense.
The engineer was reportedly taken to the hospital as he suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes.

Credit: Khaosod

  • Jack La Motta

    First question did he own the Gun legally, and did he have a permit to carry it on his person? was he using reasonable force under the circumstances? all that would have to be taken into consideration, but you cant just shoot someone dead during a road rage incident, and lethal force is only allowed when you or someone elses life or limb is in imminent danger, a warning shot would be discharged into the air, so that excuse is a non starter unless he wants to convince the police that was hes intention, though a jury would find that hard to swallow! but i can undertsand him being frightened and having his family with him as well, but i suspect some blood money will change hands and this will all be swept under the carpet and quietly forgotten!

    • USPatriot

      I thought it all depends on how much money that is available for donation

      • Jack La Motta

        Or who your connections are! 😉

    • Sly

      If he shot the little punk in the head it was definitely a warning shot. Fired straight into thin air.

    • Ken

      Have you seen the damage these teenage gangs can do? Several imbeciles stomping on a human head, with the odd knife blade flashing around? This guy’s life was in peril make no mistake about it, and it is an absolute disgrace that he is being charged with anything. He was merely out for a meal with his family, he did not cause this incident, the teenage gang of cowards did. We were all idiots at that age, but we never went looking for soft targets, we only attacked other teenage idiots like ourselves.

      • Jack La Motta

        I totally agree with you, in the same position i would´nt have hesitated to protect myself and my family! i just hope the Thai justice system sees it that way

    • Tony Akhurst

      firing a gun in the air is as stupid as you comment (what goes up must come down)

    • soidog

      A gang cuts you off ,thugs then beat you I call that imminent danger.

      • Jack La Motta

        Thats what he said, he shot someone dead, i would want a good excuse too, its for the courts to decide who done what!

  • Ken Anderson

    Sounds to me just like another brain dead teenage gang in Thailand.
    Pity he didn’t shoot all of them.

    • Jack La Motta

      Thai vigilante strikes back, the ” Thai Charles Bronson ” in Death Wish XXVIIII

    • soidog

      The cowards would have given him a good beating because of their pathetic ‘loss of face’
      so he is ok with me.

  • amazingthailand

    why the charge of premeditated murder

    • Jack La Motta

      Exactly, he did´nt drive there with his family to shoot someone he had´nt met yet O_o CRAZY

      • soidog

        Your first mistake is using logical reasoning which is an alien thought process in LOS.A gang chasing down a man and his family to ‘have a conversation’ is BS.the arseholes came unstuck ,good job that man.

        • Jack La Motta

          We dont know the facts yet Soidog, if it was your Son dead you would want a fair and proper investigation! if i shot someone dead, i would tell the police a story they would buy too! it may or may not be how things really played out!

  • Ok now

    sounds like he was very lucky he had a gun to defend himself ……… he and his family were about to be attacked by a bunch of Thai poo chais over a parking spot ………..Amazing Thailand.

  • Ok now

    just watched the video and you see the car stop instead of keep going then the van drives in front ???………..he was not made to stop by the van he had pulled over instead of just driving on ???………………. maybe this guy has put his family in unnecessary danger so he could play tough guy with a gun ??? ………….note to others lock the doors and just keep driving.

  • just watched the video…there were 10 Thai teens surrounding his car…they were trying to pull his car door out, and shouting…I would have shot all of them if my family was in danger…they desrved it…otherwise..we would have seen more fatalities

  • L-Nino

    I sort of see this one in the big picture… Other media sources have reported on what an absolute scumbag this “teenager” was. He was kicked out of primary school for being such a f__k! And was to much for mom to handle. On a path to be a real violent predator. However now moms crying what a gentle soul he was. This animal was going to harm or kill innocent people before he was captured or killed. So I praise this “Family Man”

  • LondonChris

    The only shame here is that he did not shoot all of the members of this teenage gang, there is no doubt that at best they would have kicked him senseless and at worst would have killed him for no reason at all.

