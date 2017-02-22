A Thai man has been arrested after attacking a Japanese tourist with a bottle

At around 5:00am on February 22nd, Pattaya police were called to a the scene of a random attack in which a Japanese tourist had been struck with a beer bottle.

The incident took place at a Thai BBQ restaurant on South Pattaya road. The victim was enjoying a late night meal with some friends of his, when he was attacked out of the blue by a random stranger. The Thai man struck the victim over the head with a beer bottle before running away from the scene.

Police questioned the victim, who could not think of any reason why someone would feel the need to attack him and stated that he had never seen his attacker before. Staff at the restaurant told police the the attacker was acting as though he was drunk, although most suspected it was drugs, not alcohol.

After a quick check on CCTV in the area, police were able to track down the attacker to a room in Soi Buakow, where they made the arrest. The man was taken down to the police station, where he was identified by the victim.

Apologies were made and victim stated that he had no hard feelings, after it was confirmed that the attacker was high on drugs and therefore didn’t know what he was doing.

Never the less, the man will be charged accordingly for his crime.