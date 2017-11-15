Overpriced lottery tickets remain rampant

The self-proclaimed Network for Lottery Reform and the Network for Non-Gambling New Generation on Tuesday called on the prime minister to resolve lottery overpricing decisively after their own survey at various places showed overpricing remaining rampant.

In the letter to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, they claimed that lottery ticket is still sold over the 80-baht controlled price at almost all places, including at Si Yaek Khokwua, the largest lottery market on Ratchadamnern road.

They said their survey at 28 lottery selling venues from November 4-12 showed that 89.9% of vendors selling at over 80 baht a ticket, while a batch of 15 tickets having same numbers are sold at 2,500 baht for a batch or equivalent to 167 baht for one ticket.

They sold at higher prices although all lottery booths will display sign showing a controlled price of 80 baht.

Their representative Rames Sritaptim said they also questioned lottery vendors who were arrested for overpricing and they all said that they had to overcharge customers for 90 baht a ticket because they bought from lottery agents at 81-85 baht.

They said they were not allocated lottery quota from the Government Lottery Office because they have no cash deposit in bank that is required by the lottery office to be eligible for lottery quota.

They also questioned a recent statement by the GLO chief that it’s recent survey found no evidence of overpricing.

They said they would like to know where the survey by the GLO was made.

The groups then called on the Prime Minister to drastically suppress overpricing, pointing lottery agents, and wholesalers as the groups of traders who are key to the rampant sale of lottery tickets over the controlled price.