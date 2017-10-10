At least 10 Killed in Wildfires California wine country

Wildfires fanned by strong winds swept through northern California’s wine country on Monday, killing at least 10 people, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses and forcing some 20,000 people to flee.

The deaths brought the official wildfire-related toll in California this year to 13, the greatest loss of civilian life from a single cluster of blazes in the state in a decade, state fire officials said. Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties, encompassing some of the state’s prime wine-making areas, as the blazes raged unchecked and engulfed the region in thick, billowing smoke that drifted south into the San Francisco Bay area. He later extended the declaration to include four more northern California counties and Orange County in Southern California and requested a US presidential disaster declaration to support state and local firefighting resources.

Source: Bangkok Post