A Burmese lady who fell from a 4th floor balcony has managed to survive

At around 2am on February 19th, Pattaya Police and emergency services were called to the scene of an accident that took place at a small hotel balcony in central Pattaya.

Arriving at the scene, police found a young Burmese lady, aged 22, being taken care of by her friends and other staff members at the hotel. She had suffered several injuries to her face and body, but most notably, her right leg was broken. She was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

She was not in a fit enough state to give any statements to police, so another staff member was left to fill in the blanks. She told police that the lady was currently on shift at the hotel, and had made her way up to the 4th floor. She noted that it was pretty dark up there at night. The next thing she saw was the victim fall from the balcony. Hotel staff rushed to help the victim and emergency services were called immediately for assistance.

Police will wait until the victim has made a full recovery before questioning her regarding the accident.