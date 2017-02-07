Iphone 6 stolen from tourist whilst helping others

At 2:00am on February 7th, Pattaya police were called to investigate the theft of an Apple Iphone 6 telephone from a swimming pool complex in Jomtien.

Arriving at the scene, officers found a Mr. Ameen Al Brami, aged 26, from Oman. He is here in Pattaya enjoying a well-deserved break from back home, where he serves in the Army.

He had been swimming with a group of friends at the pool complex in Jomtien. After returning to the locker rooms, he came across a Russian couple have problems trying to open their locker. Mr. Brami felt the need to help the couple, and so left his phone on the bench behind and proceeded to help the couple. After several attempts and a bit of extra force, the 3 of them managed to get get the locker open.

After saying thanks you, Mr. Brami turned around to find that his phone was nowhere to be seen. He looked around but couldn’t find it anywhere, so decided to ask to see the CCTV.

After watching the CCTV footage, Mr. Brami was amazed to see that in fact, the Russian couple he had been helping, actually stole his phone too.

Police are now collecting evidence in an attempt to track down the thieves.