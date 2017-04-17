Indian tourists hurt as van plunges into ditch in Chon Buri

Police rushed to the scene on Sriracha Tiger Zoo-Nong Khor road in Tambon Nong Kham to find the van overturned just after 9am.

The injured tourists, all male aged between 26 and 40, were sent to Phyathai Hospital Sriracha.

Slightly injured Thai driver Noppakhun Wongyai, 28, told police that he was taking the tourists from the Suvarnabhumi International Airport to visit the zoo when a car cut across his van, forcing him into the ditch.

Police detained Noppakhun for further questioning while a search was mounted for the car involved in the incident.

The injured tourists were identified as Vijendra Chauhan, 40, Ankit Khanna, 31, Khurram Ali, 35, Ashwani Agorwai, 37, Yashpal Singh, 38, Pawan Kumar Sharma, 36, Rajeev Verma, 36, Mihit Agarwal, 36, and Bilal Anwer, 26.

Source: The Nation