New immigration boss vows deep investigation of expats

The newly appointed head of the Chonburi Immigration Office said anyone applying for long-term visas would be thoroughly investigated.

Pol. Col. Songprode Siri­sukha was introduced as the new Pattaya area immigration chief June 27. Pol. Maj. Satawat Srirattanapong was named deputy in the annual reshuffle.

Songprode told his new staff he intends to dedicate his work and commitments toward the security of visitors to Pattaya and the surrounding areas.

Part of that will be ensuring that those on long-term visas are safe to have in the country. Therefore, people who are requesting a long-stay permit will be thoroughly investigated for the safety of the community and the nation, he said.

He added that illegal immigrants and international criminals will also be a priority.

Songprode is said to be a laid-back person with a friendly personality. His policy will be to provide services and welcome visitors with open arms as if they were family, staffers said.

 Source: Thai Visa

  Daily69

  Daniel Davis

    "New immigration boss vows deep investigation of expats"

    Guest

      Charles Baht Esquire.

    Charles Baht Esquire.

  ken

    Guest

      Charles Baht Esquire.

    • mighty mouse

      Not sure what you mean by “shake you down”… but I think the retirement visa requirements are a bit suspect … you must have 2 million baht in your bank account… maybe it’s best to keep your money in your account back home and just do visa runs. it’s better to be paranoid and err on the side of caution.

  ilovebangkok

    do they still have shops in pattaya where foreigners pay up to 50k and get no questions asked 12-month visas?

    ken

      ilovebangkok

  Seviyor Beni

    I am from the USA. I received a retirement extension last year. Being from the USA, I did not have to PROVE I made the required amount of money I said I did.
    God Bless the USA for not really giving a flying F about this Thai regulation.
    I wonder if immigration will try and investigate my claims (certified as correct and true by the US government) … the USA will continue to just tell them to bite the big one.

    I LOVED going in to immigration to get this extension. Some guy at the door (nobody?) stopped me asked to see my Kasikorn bank book (which showed exactly 11 baht in it .. 🙂 …
    Tried to stop me (with some kind of smarmy self satisfied smile) and then I told him I was an American Citizen and I didn't need to show any money in the bank .. just have an affidavit from my embassy that I was making XXX,XXX baht a year.
