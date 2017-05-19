Husband and Wife team up to brutally murder young masseuse

On May 19th, Pattaya Police made the arrest of 2 people suspected of the murder of a young masseuse after almost 8 months of searching for the pair.

A Thai male, aged 38 and his younger girlfriend, aged 23 were tracked down and arrested suspected of murdering and disposing of the body of a young masseuse, aged 25, before a proper funeral could be arranged.

After questioning the male suspect, he confirmed to police that he had never met the victim before the day of the murder. He went on to tell police that he and his girlfriend had invited the young girl to their rented room in Pattaya to have a few drinks together.

Everything was going well until the male suspect noticed that 3,000 Baht had gone missing somehow. He immediately accused they victim of taking the money, but she rejected the accusations saying that she had not.

The argument heated up until the victim supposedly pulled a knife onto the man. He retaliated by grabbing a nearby piece of wood and striking the victim round the head before she had time to attack. He told police that he hit her once and that she fell to the floor motionless.

The couple soon realised that the victim was dead and so, came up with a plan to dispose of the body.

They rented a car and drove to a nearby wooded area where they dumped the body. They then drove to Bangkok, abandoned the car before making their escape to Korat, where they have been hiding ever since.

The couple are now awaiting trial in court where they will be sentenced for their crime.

  • ken

    Typical disgusting murdering Thai, You know he is a liar because he did not have 3000 baht, he was drunk and hallucinating from being an idiot. Life has no value in this wasteland and they should get the firing squad for this but this will be just another life loss as these monkey journey towards extinction .

  • amazingthailand

    And now the real version. They barfined the lady for a trio. They couldn’t pay the salary and so killed her. And then you see how stupid these morons really are. Dumping the body without leaving a trace should have been easy for anybody with a little bit brains. But as known and again proven these local hillbillies are simply brainless.

  • Bitcoin

    Murder will be hard to prove, the Keystone Cops will probably believe their story, and charge them at the very most with Manslaughter and preventing a lawful burial, or if the family can russle up enough cash they might get away with assault leading to death, or even self defence, whats the betting these two dont spend that long in jail! a few Crocodile tears for the judge, a few Wais, a fat brown envelope and it will soon be all forgotten.