A man has been left fighting for his life after wife attacks him with scissors

Police and emergency services were called out to a room in Sri Racha where they found a man bleeding profusely from a wound to his neck.

At the scene, police found thirty year old Wichit Laoreun lying in a pool of blood on the floor in the apartment in Surasak sub-district. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before declaring it safe to move his body to a local hospital for further emergency treatment.

His wife Suphaporn Meuangchalerm, 44, is the number one suspect and has been arrested by police. She was qyestioned by police over the incident, but unfortunately wasn’t making much sense. There was evidence that the couple had been drinking heavily in the lead up to the attack.

The wife said that they were having a heated argument when her husband suddenly kicked her. She was shocked and angry, but let the matter rest until he did it a second time. This time she lost her temper and attacked him with some scissors to the neck.

Police were waiting until the pair got over their drunkenness before interviewing them a second time to get to the bottom of the matter.

In the meantime the wife was detained by Sri Racha police.

Source: Daily News