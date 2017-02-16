A horny monk has been arrested with Yaba and a teenage girl

A 35 year old horny monk is in police custody after being caught in with a stash of methamphetamine pills following a raid on a short time resort in Phitsanulok on Valentine’s Day.

The raid came as soldiers were inspecting venues on Tuesday evening. During the raid they spotted a Honda Jazz car parked at the resort. Inside the car they noticed a saffron robe and bag.

When they knocked on the door of the adjacent room, a man with a shaved head answered. Inside the room was a 19 year old girl and a further search of the premises uncovered six yaba pills stashed down a drain in the bathroom.

The girl allegedly admitted to police that she went to the short time room with the monk to celebrate Valentine’s Day and take yaba.

Both the man and girl were found to test positive for drugs, Daily News reported.

The man later told police that he had sneaked out from a local temple to meet the girl on Valentine’s Day.

The man has now been charged with drug possession and remains in police custody. He has also been defrocked and expelled from the monkhood.

Source: Daily News