Horny Monk celebrates Valentine’s with girls and Yaba

By Danny Boy -
A horny monk has been arrested with Yaba and a teenage girl

A 35 year old horny monk is in police custody after being caught in with a stash of methamphetamine pills following a raid on a short time resort in Phitsanulok on Valentine’s Day.

The raid came as soldiers were inspecting venues on Tuesday evening. During the raid they spotted a Honda Jazz car parked at the resort. Inside the car they noticed a saffron robe and bag.

When they knocked on the door of the adjacent room, a man with a shaved head answered. Inside the room was a 19 year old girl and a further search of the premises uncovered six yaba pills stashed down a drain in the bathroom.

The girl allegedly admitted to police that she went to the short time room with the monk to celebrate Valentine’s Day and take yaba.

Both the man and girl were found to test positive for drugs, Daily News reported.

The man later told police that he had sneaked out from a local temple to meet the girl on Valentine’s Day.

The man has now been charged with drug possession and remains in police custody. He has also been defrocked and expelled from the monkhood.

Source: Daily News

  • ken

    Lazy dishonest Thai man who is averse to any kind of legal work pretending to be a religious man. Despite being a scammer and a criminal, look for some Thai defenders to pop up here and defend him, shame!

    • I’ll defend him; I’ve got nothing better to do for the next 5 minutes.

      Thai or not, if what I’ve read above covers the whole story, I don’t consider anything he’s accused of to be justification for ruining his life and name over, let alone worthy of the cost and time to investigate, prosecute and potentially incarcerate him. He was enjoying some private time with a willing partner and causing no one harm or distress. This was discovered by chance, and firstly I would like to understand why seeing a monk’s frock in a car was deemed by the soldiers to be justification for further enquiry at the adjacent room.

      Upon discovering the monk in the room (which is presumably what they were expecting to find), next I would like to know what probable cause they had to enter the private property without a warrant. I’m forgetful, so you better reming me which executive order of the NCPO delegates authority to soldiers to act on probable cause in the first place.

      We obviously don’t want to have any irregularities when we get to court and inadvertently besmirch the good name of the Thai judicial system, so I suppose we better see records confirming these particular soldiers’ completed appropriate training in criminal investigation, evidence gathering, evidence handling and continuity (chain of custody), suspect interrogation and the handling of persons in custody.

      Come to think of it, why wasn’t I called before my client was investigated, and can someone confirm that he was informed of his Miranda rights? As we all know, sections 83 and 84 of the Thai Code of Criminal Procedure, which have been amended by the Act Amending the Criminal Procedure Code (No. 22), BE 2547 (2004), require the police officers who conduct the arrests to inform the arrestees of the Miranda rights.

      As these boots have decided to do the police force’s work for them, I assume they were aware of his right to remain silent, that anything he said could and would be used as evidence in a trial, and that he also had the right to meet and confer with a counsel or person to become his counsel.

      If they had and I’d been called before he spoke, we certainly would not be admitting to possession of an illegal drug stashed in the bathroom of a hotel room, how old? And I believe that my client’s testimony to the same was obtained under duress and is therefore inadmissible (if it isn’t already because he wasn’t first advised of his Miranda rights). The suggestion that my client is the first to ever have taken a controlled substance to this establishment is absurd, and unless there is fingerprint or DNA evidence linking the recovered evidence to my client you will have a difficult time proving it in court.

      As for the positive drug test, good luck with that! I assume it was a urine test and not administered or analysed in certified laboratory conditions. My client has been suffering with nasal congestion for a week and taking Oxymetazoline Nasal Spray, available over the counter in every pharmacy in the country. In addition, he took some pseudoephedrine-based Sudafed decongestant tablets which he purchased from a pharmacy before its sale was restricted 5 years ago. Both of these medications are well known for causing false positive detections in urine-based drug tests and we look forward to reviewing your verification of the result by identification of the specific compounds he’s accused of ingesting by a certified forensic laboratory using the gas chromatography–mass spectrometry (GC-MS) technique which is the standard for forensic substance identification.

      As the only indictable crime he’s alleged to have committed is a statute violation (disobeying legislation, as opposed to a crime causing damage to an identifiable victim), the first role of the prosecutor in deciding whether to proceed with prosecuting the case is determining the effects of a statute violation, and four guidelines address the issue. These include (with my a response related to my client’s specific case):

      1/ The established standard (and monks banging Yaba tablets as fast as they can bang teenagers is a long established standard);

      2/ The subject’s violation of the statute (which in this case is a minor offence falling a long way short of possession with intent to supply, and given the state of some of the crank coming out of Laos these, days, probably about the stimulant equivalent of a couple of bottles of M-150);

      3/ If the circumstances justified the violation (I would say so, given it was Valentine’s Day);

      4/ The effect of the violation (probably a bit of a challenge getting it up, but would have checked out of the hotel room leaving it cleaner and tidier than it ever had been before).

      • ken

        You are the textbook definition of a bore and the one person everyone avoids at work at home and on the town..

  • Ken Anderson

    Yet another dishonest Thai man in a frock.
    Anything rather than work to support their debauched existence.
    Why anyone feeds and finances these lazy Thai men is beyond comprehension to me.

    • private pile

      Tut tut for the yaba. .. but as for the women… well monk or no monk we all got balls that need regular emptying … I only travel to pattaya for the debauchery

      • Exactly. An honest comment. I often wonder how an English-language Pattaya tabloid manages to have only the pillars of society comment on the articles; shocked and disgusted daily by the very things they went to Pattaya for – or at least the issues in society behind them.

        If it wasn’t for the pervasiveness of the things many commenters are so outraged by, there would be no reason for most of them (or anyone else) to go to Pattaya. With a few exceptions, Bangkok is justifiable for a Western expat at a stretch, but Pattaya? It’s an open air brothel next to a terrible beach. (Not that I’d have it any other way.)

        • soidog

          In effect after the false advertising promulgated I feel that the Russian parents that bought their kids along expecting a Land of Smiles have been sorely and ashamedly let down.

  • salford33

    Monks the biggest organized crime syndicate in Thailand

  • taff

    In his defence he said he said he misheard the word Celibate, thought his boss said celebrate.

  • amazingthailand

    Under influence of jaba he thought he was a catholic pedopriest celebrating SAINT valentine

  • amazingthailand

    the infantery scored again on this one. gives us a good safety feeling

    • A monk, a teenage girl and possibly enough meth to stop you nodding off during PM’s No Questions Time if you forget to turn the TV off on Friday evening.

      Go Army! Hooah!

  • soidog

    We all know that ‘monkhood’is not a vocation in LOS ,more of a rite of passage or a ‘get out’
    for a couple of years remember those two about three years back ?on the missing list and begging in Patts and spending it on whisky and sleeping under the motorway? Then the one last year filmed copping a BJ from a supplicant? Then we have the Catholic Church …..

    • Ken Anderson

      Yes, and according to the self righteous protocol in Thailand, these revered ‘monks’ are to command the utmost respect from us!!
      To the point, on public transport you are expected to give up your seat for them!! I now wonder if that is because they are too off their faces to stand?

      • 555 brilliant – never thought of it that way!

        Reminds me of one time I was on the BTS. Gorgeous girl sitting opposite me, skirt barely covering her thighs and a top barely covering her ample assets. Kept looking at me too, cheeky smile and a bat of the eyelids. Embarrassed, and with the train full at rush hour, all I could think was “Don’t get an erection, don’t get an erection!”. She did though.

        • Jack La Motta

          Funny! 😀 that post is a bit too clever though for this site, the penny takes a while to drop 😉

        • soidog

          Beautiful Doctor in Pattaya Hospital got the mini skirt, stockings, was giving me a prostate exam she said ‘dont worry about the erection,it’s perfectly natural’I replied ‘ I aint got an erection’ she said ‘Im talking about me’

      • Jack La Motta

        hahahaha

        • soidog

          BG I knew on Samui …earning a subsistence, was up very early everyday
          to give the mendicant monks on their morning walk half of all she had,just how the brainwashers like it.

  • le chef

    no charge on the sex side of things, unlike the brit in pattaya

  • Jack La Motta

    Read the Canterbury Tales “The Monk”