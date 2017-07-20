Heavy rain causes mayhem for Pattaya roads

By Online Admin -
Heavy rain causes mayhem for Pattaya roads

If you are currently here enjoying your time in Pattaya, unless you have been living under a rock, or recovering from the previous day/nights hangover in bed, you will have noticed we had quite a bit of rain last night, July 19th.

It is well and truly the rainy season now and last nights storm caused absolute chaos on the roads. Some of the worst affected areas included the Sukhumvit Road stretching from Central to South Pattaya, 3rd Road, and Khao Talo, where water levels reached up to 50cm in some places.

Pattaya’s drainage system, or lack of it, came under heavy fire and carried on it’s consistency, to put it nicely, from previous heavy downpours.

Traffic build up was nothing short of a nightmare in some places, especially the Sukhumvit, as you can see from some of our pics.

No fewer than 20 cars were reportedly rescued from the main roads after breaking down, or getting stuck in waters too deep to move in. I dare say there were many more too.

Emergency services were on hand for most of the night, but did struggle getting round themselves with the traffic and water causing difficulties.

Reports suggest that we are through the worst of it, but i’m sure there will be more storms like this before this year’s rainy season is over.

 

 

  • Ken Anderson

    Correct me if I am wrong, but not so long back did the soldiers not proclaim that they were on the case and people in and around Pattaya wouldn’t need to worry about flooding this year?

    • soidog

      But this is rogue water ,it was not there yesterday.

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    I hope it pissed down your bald pommy potato heads some water on your bungle brains might knock some sense into fat drunkard cheap charlie heads. I must say after my Angus steak dinner at the Ayala mall at the sizzle steak house then a short taxi ride to the beer bars and short time bars it didn’t rain one single drop here in Cebu , Philippines . Lol Poms in Pattaya .

  • Tony Akhurst

    When it rains the city gets the blame as they cant even build a proper drainage system,
    It has been like this from the year dot so after a couple of thousand years you would think somebody should show them how to do it.