Half naked rampaging foreigner tied up by Pattaya locals

A man, believed to be British, was caught and tied up by locals in Pattaya after running across the roof of their homes wearing only his boxer shorts.

The unidentified man was seen shouting incoherently as he ran from roof to roof across properties in the Nong Prue area.

Locals eventually apprehended the man and tied him up by his hands and feet until police came just after 11.30pm on Tuesday night.

The man was later taken to Banglamung police station but not before officers poured water on his head in a bid to try and calm him down, Channel 8 reported.

Police said the man was drunk and they think he may have been partying in Walking Street before getting lost trying to find his way home.

On Wednesday morning officers were still trying to identify the man, who did not have any form of identification on him and refused to speak to police.

Witness Nat Charapon said: “Why are the foreigners so crazy? We see them do many crazy things. Are they like this in their own country?”

“He was ranting and not in the correct state of mind. The police put water on him to make him relax but he was still shouting.”

Source: Thai Visa