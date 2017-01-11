Free Ferry Period Extended

The free ferry service across the Gulf of Thailand between Pattaya and Hua Hin will be available until January 31 as Royal Passenger Liner extends the trial period.

The official ferry service, which was set to begin operations tomorrow, has been delayed until the end of the month as a result of the storms in the South. Preecha Tantipura, chief executive office of Royal Passenger Liner, reported the period extension to the Marine Department and the postponement of the official launch of the ferry until February. People who are interested in more details about the ferry service can visit the company’s Facebook page @RoyalPassengerLiner or call 03 8488999. No website appears to be available at this stage.