Fancy some beers? Try 50 American craft beers on tap at Thailand Brew Fest

Next Friday July 7th you can taste over 50 American craft beers and ciders fresh from the tap and savor premium imported beef at Thailand Brew Fest.

The festival, at Quaint Bangkok, will offer a huge selection of beer from ten American breweries including Ballast Point, Coronado, Bear Republic, Flying Dog, Evil Twin Brewing, Kona, Speakeasy, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Woodchuck.

The event boasts the debut of six beers that “have never been poured in Thailand before” including Ballast Point Unfiltered Sculpin (IPA), Ballast Point Manta Ray (Imperial IPA), Ballast Point Pescadero (Pilsner), Bear Republic Double Aught (Pilsner), Coronado Waylaid (White IPA) and Coronado Conquista (IPA).

For the food, the United States Department of Agriculture is in charge, serving U.S. imported beef, cheese, and seafood.

And beer is only enhanced by great live music. The Tabby and Guitar Plengprapan Gingthong will serenade you that night, along with the sick beats from DJ Mong Sabadpan.

Last but not least, a fun game of “The Very Serious Beer Pong Tournament” will be held. With a team of three, you might be able to win more beers to take home.

Early bird tickets are sold online for only 799 Thai Baht you can pay up 955 Baht at door.

FIND IT:

Thailand Brew Dest

July 7, 5pm-12am

Quaint Bangkok

Sukhumvit 61

BTS Thong Lor