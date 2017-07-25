﻿
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Details emerge of extravagant life in Thailand of Canadian AlphaBay mastermind

Details and photographs of the extravagant lifestyle and police operation to arrest the alphabay man who hanged himself in drugs suppression police custody, have emerged.

Alexandre Cazes, from Canada, was found dead on July 12th.

He was married to a Thai woman who helped him in his criminal activities though no word of her fate was mentioned in the Thai Rath story.

However, police said they would reveal more information about the case on Monday.

Police have seized assets worth 700 million baht. He had 46 million baht in Thai bank accounts and was frequently sending packages abroad with the help of his wife.

They had just bought a 20 million baht home in Cyprus.

They had fancy homes in Bangkok and Phuket with many top of the range cars and other possessions.

Police said they lived an extravagant lifestyle while selling heroin, cocaine, amphetamines and other items on Alphbay, a site on the so-called Dark Web with 250,000 users trading drugs, weapons and other illegal items using Bitcoin.

Some 255 million baht worth of the Bitcoin digital currency has been seized as part of the operation.

Throughout surveillance of the suspect the Thai drugs police were in close contact with both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency in the USA.

The Thai authorities were also in contact over an investigation period of four months with police forces in Canada, France, Spain, The Netherlands, Hong Kong, Cyprus and Lithuania.

Source: Thai Visa

  • ken

    Classic Adam and Eve story and this man was no mastermind. His devious and dishonest RFD who influenced him and helped destroyed his life was the mastermind. He was an idiot for entering into a relationship with her and flaunting his criminal gains but now she will just move on to the next Falang victim albeit a lot richer.

    • amazingthailand

      Come on, they said his devoted woman helped him in his criminal activities. At least she had a professional activity

  • Ken Anderson

    For sure this criminal did not hang himself!! Why has his rice farmers daughter not also been arrested for her part in all this?
    For sure with a seizure of this magnitude the keystones will have wanted this foreigner out of the way as soon as possible.
    They speak about this couples ”extravagant lifestyle”. For sure in the not too distant future this wealth will just be re distributed among some senior Keystones, and the same extravagance will be continued, just by different criminals.

