Driver escapes as ethanol tanker explodes on bend in Friendship Highway

A tanker driver amazingly escapes after his vehicle carrying ethanol overturned on a bend in the Mitraphap Highway in Si Khiw district.

The 18 wheel tanker with 42,000 liters of ethanol was headed to Saraburi from Chaiyaphum with Jakraphop Thamronglak at the wheel.

He lost control on a bend in the Bangkok bound lane.

Firemen quickly on the scene Saturday managed to extricate him from his burning cab before two explosions rocked the area.

The force of the explosions caused electric power cables to snap and EGAT needed to cut off power to the area before fireman were able to douse the flames.

Jakraphop was taken to Si Khiw hospital with many burns.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident. No other vehicles were involved.

Source: Thai Visa

