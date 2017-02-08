Police Chief appeals to sex industry after finding underage kids

Police and the military raided a well known Huay Kwang massage parlor Tuesday and found evidence of underage sex.

The case falls into the category of human trafficking as the sex worker was under 18.

Around fifty police and military men headed by top brass policeman Surachet Hakpan raided the Tarathip massage parlor on Soi Pracha Uthit. They found 32 girls working in the sex trade.

Of these 13 were Thais, 16 Burmese, 1 Laotian and two from hill tribes. One of the Burmese girls was under the age of 18.

The foreign workers were working illegally and the premises was found to have a license that was out of date.

Surachet said: “Entertainment venues of this nature must not employ girls under the age of 18. This venue faces closure for doing so as the case falls into the bracket of human trafficking”.

Police understand that the previous owner Hia Khiang died last year.

The business is now in the hands of his wife Jintana Mankornkaew who has been summonsed to appear before police.

The raid is the first in the area since several were conducted around the middle of last year resulting in the transfer of police from the local Huay Kwang station.

Nearby Nataree Massage remains shuttered and its high profile owners are still believed to be at large despite facing many serious charges some relating to human trafficking.

