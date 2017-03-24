Dead from the heat – Swiss cowman found dead in North West Thailand

By Online Admin -
6
427

Police in downtown Tak in Thaland’s north west were called to a house where they found a Swiss national dead on his sofa yesterday.

They found Mr Donni Peter Arnold, 54, in his living room dressed in a shirt and short jeans. He had been dead around 12 hours. There was no sign of foul play Manager Online reported.

A foreign friend said that Mr Arnold had lived in Thailand for many years and had been married to a local woman. But the couple had split up and he had come to rent a house and live alone.

He tended four cows on a piece of land that he rented and he always appeared happy. But when he didn’t show up as normal the friend went to investigate and found his body.

Police believe that he died from the extreme heat – Tak has been experiencing temperatures of 38-40 degrees. They also said that he had recently been to see doctors at Somdej Phrajao Taksin Maharat hospital as he was suffering from liver disease.

Manager said that the deceased was known to be a heavy drinker.

The body was sent for autopsy and relatives have been informed.

Source: Manager Online

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Sexy Soi Six

    I think this Swiss cheese man just had one too many mississippi moonshines he was another farang alcoholic I hope his cows will be o.k

  • Jack La Motta

    Drinking till the Cows come home in 40 Degrees is always gonna end bad, especially when your Liver´s knackered, life was short but sweet, R.I.P.

  • Jack La Motta

    The Neighbours who are planning a large Barbecue this weekend, said they will ” take care” of the Cows!

  • ken

    Bloody hell man, Will these Cops at least question the ex wife or wait for the autopsy? Love how they always immediately give cover to the local Thai people in cases like this even though these Keystone Cops are certainly no doctors.

    • Sexy Soi Six

      Honestly knuckle head you don’t have to be Quincy M.E , to realise he died of alcohol abuse they already said his liver was knackered .

  • Sexy Soi Six

    This Swiss cheese man over the years of alcohol abuse has just had one too many of those Isaan home brew Lao khow’s (cow) เหล้าขาว