Dead from the heat – Swiss cowman found dead in North West Thailand

Police in downtown Tak in Thaland’s north west were called to a house where they found a Swiss national dead on his sofa yesterday.

They found Mr Donni Peter Arnold, 54, in his living room dressed in a shirt and short jeans. He had been dead around 12 hours. There was no sign of foul play Manager Online reported.

A foreign friend said that Mr Arnold had lived in Thailand for many years and had been married to a local woman. But the couple had split up and he had come to rent a house and live alone.

He tended four cows on a piece of land that he rented and he always appeared happy. But when he didn’t show up as normal the friend went to investigate and found his body.

Police believe that he died from the extreme heat – Tak has been experiencing temperatures of 38-40 degrees. They also said that he had recently been to see doctors at Somdej Phrajao Taksin Maharat hospital as he was suffering from liver disease.

Manager said that the deceased was known to be a heavy drinker.

The body was sent for autopsy and relatives have been informed.

