Do You Know where the cleanest beach in Pattaya is?

Sisaran Development are very pleased to announce that their 3rd Bang Saray development, Mirage, has officially been launched!

This project is extremely unique, comprising just 65 modern units with the emphasis on providing maximum facilities for the lucky few that get to call Mirage home.

Residents are treated to spectacular grounds, luxurious spa inspired amenities and comprehensive services inclusive of a built in shuttle and beach service.

Positioned beach side with easy access to Sukhumvit Road convenience abounds. Simply put, Mirage is an oasis that sparkles against the stunning backdrop of “Beautiful Bang Saray Beach.”

Units start from the unbelievable low price of THB 1,599,000.

For more information, or to arrange an introduction please click below:

http://unbouncepages.com/pattayaonefb/