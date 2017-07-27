Chinese tourist hugs Pattaya ladyboys then realises his 150,000 baht necklace is missing

A Chinese tourist claims his 150,000 baht platinum necklace has gone missing after he hugged two ladyboys in Pattaya.

Li Shengyu, 36, a bank manager, told police how he was walking on Soi 2 Pattaya during the early hours of Wednesday morning when him and his friends were approached by the ladyboys.

The ladyboys approached the three Chinese men by telling them that one of them had dropped something. When they stopped to check the ladyboys started touching and hugging the men, Mr Li said.

When the men returned to their hotel, Mr Li said he realised his expensive platinum necklace was missing and that he believes the ladyboys had stolen it from him.

Police said they will check nearby CCTV footage.

Source: Thai Visa