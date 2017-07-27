Chinese tourist hugs Pattaya ladyboys then realises his 150,000 baht necklace is missing

By Online Admin -
33
2310

A Chinese tourist claims his 150,000 baht platinum necklace has gone missing after he hugged two ladyboys in Pattaya.

Li Shengyu, 36, a bank manager, told police how he was walking on Soi 2 Pattaya during the early hours of Wednesday morning when him and his friends were approached by the ladyboys.

The ladyboys approached the three Chinese men by telling them that one of them had dropped something. When they stopped to check the ladyboys started touching and hugging the men, Mr Li said.

When the men returned to their hotel, Mr Li said he realised his expensive platinum necklace was missing and that he believes the ladyboys had stolen it from him.

Police said they will check nearby CCTV footage.

Source: Thai Visa

  • Guest

    Oldest trick in the book and the poor tourist fall for it

    • St George

      Noone cuddles Ken?

  • Per Lageng

    Wich Chinese tourist would bring a necklace worth 150.000 bath on a holiday in Thailand? I guess even his insurance-company in China will ask some questions around that?

    • Ken Anderson

      How can you know what or why people take on holiday with them?
      Or are you making judgment of others based upon your own standards?

    • St George

      Platinum my butt!

  • Ken Anderson

    Yet more lazy and dishonest Thai men proving what a total waste of space they all are.

  • Tony Akhurst

    Yet another Chinese tourist that did not read the not to wear in Thailand.

    • St George

      He should go to beach rd , he might get a pearl necklace!

  • ken

    Ancient Chinese proverbs say: “when tell lies, make them believable.” Chinaman known for having fake goods now has chain worth 150,000b? Ok, but this lie is simply incredulous and on the other hand Lazy dishonest Thai thug doing what he does best, robbing tourist because it is a Thai tradition.

  • John 2

    Now he fits much better to his two friends without necklaces. His mother should have told him that he should keep his money at the bank or in a wallet and this in a safe pocket. A naive guy. Perhaps he will be even wondering why suddenly no ladyboy wants to hug him anymore.

  • amazingthailand

    Hahaha. The classic necklace lb chinees story. Only one mistake from p1 the story should have been located on beach road.

  • Mike Murphy

    lucky his balls are still attached

    • St George

      Marble sized chinky balls

    • amazingthailand

      Chinees have fake balls

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      The night was dark and stormy
      The Goat was fairly blind
      He tried to jump the barbed wire fence and left his Balls behind .

  • Thai Boy

    When any crime happen in Pattaya, police says will check CCTV!!
    How many CCTVs in Pattaya as i never hear that claim of checking CCTV often from BBK police or others.

    • amazingthailand

      Did anybody experienced anytime any result when these monkees checked theCCTVs

      • St George

        They caught themselves on camera stealing

        • amazingthailand

          Hahaha. A selfie

    • popeye the sailorman

      the Police would be absolutely knackered IF NO CCTVS to check….gives them something to watch on a tv …..

  • St George

    150,000 baht platinum necklace???, i am surprised they stole it, it would have looked stainless steel or silver at night, i bet the crooked jeweller knew it was platinum but the LB´s didnt, and just got two thousand Baht for their cuddle trick! nice story mister ho, but it sounds like a typical insurance scam!

    • amazingthailand

      Insurance scam

      • St George

        They dont even know what Platinum is in China, the Wok noodle munching chinky scamming slit eyed bamboo sprout babboons

        • The Groover

          Couldn’t have put it better myself.

      • St George

        INzuranz skamm

  • Bahtbus

    If it weren’t for CCTVs in Pattaya, no crimes would be solved. Oh, wait…..no crimes are solved!

