Chinese Tourist has bag snatched in Naklua

At around 11:00pm on May 24th, Pattaya police were called to the scene of a robbery in which a Chinese tourists had her bag snatched whilst walking along the footpath in the Naklua area of Pattaya.

Arriving at the scene, police found Miss. Weng Xin Chun, aged 54 years old left badly shaken by what had happened.

She explained to police that she was walking along the footpath taking in the views whilst snapping away with her camera. The next thing she heard was a motorbike with a single rider pull up behind her. The thief was wearing a helmet so she couldn’t see his face. He quickly snatched her bag and made his escape before she had time to react.

Shocked friends at the scene quickly called for emergency assistance.

Miss Chun went on to tell police that she had roughly 30,000 baht worth of money and property in the bag, including 2,000 Yuen, around 400 Thai Baht, and an iphone 6.

After numerous incidents similar to this in the past, police have stepped up their efforts recently in an attempt to solve the problem, but to no avail.

Pattaya police repeated an earlier statement announced a few weeks ago, which urged both locals and tourists to pay extra attention to their surrounding, especially when travelling around at night in quieter areas.

The police did say that they will be reviewing CCTV over this particular incident and said that it shouldn’t be too difficult to catch the thief considering the direction that he made his escape.