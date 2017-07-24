Busted! Baggage handlers at Suvarnabhumi Airport caught stealing from passengers

By Online Admin -
7
880
Busted! Baggage handlers at Suvarnabhumi Airport caught stealing from passengers

Suvarnabhumi Airport caught two baggage handlers stealing money and accessories from passengers’ suitcases on Friday night as they were loading a plane.

Nattapon Thammarat, 20, is a newly-hired security guard who discovered the two alleged thieves. At around 6pm on Friday he became suspicious of two handlers loading luggage onto MH783, a Malaysia Airlines flight leaving Bangkok for Kuala Lumpur.

The baggage handlers in question were identified as Sitthichai Sawtiew, 24, and Piyapong Juisuwan, 28. Both were employed by Bangkok Flight Services Co. to handle checked baggage.

The pair were found carrying about CNY10,000 (or THB50,000). Bangkok Post reported that Piyapong allegedly stayed on the lookout, while Sitthichai allegedly took money from a passenger’s backpack.

A large piece of luggage, placed in a certain position, was used to block the security guard’s view.

Following the incident, Sitthichai’s apartment in Lat Krabang 54 was searched. Suspicious findings there included a watch, two pairs of sunglasses, and THB500 worth of cash in Turkmenistani currency.

Sitthichai reportedly confessed that, in five months of working at the airport, he had committed the crime five times, using “techniques” he learned from senior ex-employees.

When the guards were not looking, Sitthichai said he would steal from unlocked luggage. He would then hide the stolen items in a shoe, or in his pants, and smuggle them out of the controlled area.

The suspects were charged for theft on airport grounds, which is punishable by one to five year jail terms and fines between THB2,000 to THB10,000.

Source: Coconuts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • amazingthailand

    Never put any cash or valuables in your bagage. Take it with your handbagage and put the cash in your pocket. Happens anywhere in the world

  • UMPA

    Seems like everybody in Thailand has their hands in your pocket as well as luggage.

  • ken

    This is a regular occurrence in this wasteland. Dishonesty never ends with these monkeys, sadly don’t look for any type of penalties to be imposed on these criminals and don’t expect any of the stolen goods to be returned to the owners. Thailand is the most dishonest banana republic in the world by far.

  • Ken Anderson

    Stole 50000bt and the fine can be 2000-10000bt. That just sums up a typical mongoloid mentality that is rife in this wasteland.
    Just more inherently dishonest Thai men, how can any of them be entrusted with a position that requires any integrity at all, because they simply have none.

  • Chris Snell

    Unlocked bags ,backpacks in checked luggage these morons deserve to be ripped off who puts money into checked baggage airlines clearly state do not put valuables in checked baggage .

  • Sup

    Carry-ons are for valuables. If you’re putting them in your checked baggage, you’re asking to get ripped off — and not just in Thailand.

  • taff

    Always carry my valuables on me, even my Crown Jewels are tucked away safely in my underpants.