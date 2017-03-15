Blazing fire rips through Walking Street bar

Transformer Box explodes in walking street causing major fire damage

At around 8:30am on March 15th, Pattaya emergency services were called to walking street to deal with a raging blaze that was tearing through a bar.

Arriving at the scene, the blaze was in full force and back up services were called immediately. It took a total of 5 fire trucks, a large team of men, and 30 minutes to eventually get the fire under control.

Nobody has been reported to have been injured during the blaze, but the damage to property is huge. One bar, BlueSky in particular was the worst hit, with almost nothing left to be salvaged.

The police interviewed the cleaner of BlueSky, who was half way through her morning duties. She told police that she heard a large bang coming from outside. She went to investigate and immediately saw that a fire had broken out at the TOP of an electricity pole directly outside the bar. She ran outside and called for emergency services straight away.

The estimated cost of the damage is not yet known, but it seems to be very substantial.