Blazing fire rips through Walking Street bar

By Online Admin -
5
645

Transformer Box explodes in walking street causing major fire damage

At around 8:30am on March 15th, Pattaya emergency services were called to walking street to deal with a raging blaze that was tearing through a bar.

Arriving at the scene, the blaze was in full force and back up services were called immediately. It took a total of 5 fire trucks, a large team of men, and 30 minutes to eventually get the fire under control.

Nobody has been reported to have been injured during the blaze, but the damage to property is huge. One bar, BlueSky in particular was the worst hit, with almost nothing left to be salvaged.

The police interviewed the cleaner of BlueSky, who was half way through her morning duties. She told police that she heard a large bang coming from outside. She went to investigate and immediately saw that a fire had broken out at the TOP of an electricity pole directly outside the bar. She ran outside and called for emergency services straight away.

The estimated cost of the damage is not yet known, but it seems to be very substantial.

  • Sexy Soi Six

    Serious stuff, glad nobody got hurt. Had to laugh though, reminds me of back in the day about 40 years ago when we used to call the fire brigade to a bogus fire in our gay boozer back in London, just to see those hunky firemen piling in through the doors! Mind you, they used to get quite abusive when they realised it was a false alarm, those pommie firemen can be quite homophobic at times.

    • Sexy Soi Six

      profile stalker

  • Sexy Soi Six

    The bar was nothing big deal over rated over priced to many well rounded girls although they did have some knock out girls there though anyways nothing for you fat gutted bug eyed poms to worry about way out of your cheap charlie price range there .

  • Sly

    Actually that was me exploding when they said no more t!tties. Things like that turn me into the Incredible Sulk.

  • Ben Martinez

    Some of the comments are astounding. Wet brain comes to mind.