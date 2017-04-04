Supporting the Bang Saray development program

The Bang Saray Development Program (BDP) is a community outreach project by Sisaran Development in collaboration with the Bang Saray Tesaban (municipal office) and other local stakeholders.

The objective of the Bang Saray development program is to engage local residents, businesses and visitors in Bang Saray to work together to protect the local environment and create sustainable development and improvements throughout the area.

The plan is to protect Bang Saray’s stunning natural beauty and charm whilst helping the area develop for the benefit of the local community at the same time.

Key points regarding the environment:

– Protect Bang Saray’s beaches, Parks, lakes, and wildlife

– Reduce pollution and encourage recycling

– Encourage green initiatives and responsible development

Key points regarding sustainable development:

– Codes of conduct for local businesses and Developers

– Working with the local community to develop responsibly

Key points for promoting Bang Saray:

– Marketing Bang Saray as an attractive destination to boost local business

– Encourage investment into the area to provide jobs for the local community

– Attract responsible tourists and visitors

The program is still in it’s early stages and it is not too late to get involved. Anyone interested can get in touch with us here at Pattaya One.